Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Afya alerts:

Afya Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.99. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Afya Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 93.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Afya in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Afya in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Afya in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.