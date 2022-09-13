Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Afya alerts:

Afya Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $14.31 on Friday. Afya has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Afya

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 5,496.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 134,102 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Afya by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 899,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 83,440 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Afya by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 911,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 709,230 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp raised its stake in Afya by 1,391.8% in the fourth quarter. Softbank Group Corp now owns 2,433,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Afya during the first quarter worth about $13,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.