Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Afya Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Afya stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. Afya has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Afya Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Softbank Group Corp grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 1,391.8% during the fourth quarter. Softbank Group Corp now owns 2,433,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,228,000 after buying an additional 2,270,208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,949,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,120,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Afya by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 911,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 709,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Afya during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

