AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

AGCO Trading Up 1.0 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in AGCO by 527.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $114.61 on Thursday. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.88.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.10%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

