Aion Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Aion has a market cap of $23.62 million and $1.73 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00136647 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00258523 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00050515 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005218 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001533 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is aion.theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

