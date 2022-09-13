AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Tops One Day Volume of $251,367.00

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. AIOZ Network has a market cap of $37.32 million and approximately $251,367.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ Network was first traded on April 1st, 2021. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 654,434,805 coins. AIOZ Network’s official website is aioz.network. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos.To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone.AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage.”

