Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Airbnb by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 244,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150,272 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 577,700 shares of company stock worth $63,596,140. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $124.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.