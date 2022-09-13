Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Airbnb by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 244,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150,272 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.15.
Insider Transactions at Airbnb
Airbnb Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $124.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.47.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Airbnb Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
See Also
