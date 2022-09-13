Akash Network Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $36.76 million and $666,936.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00094526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00069935 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00022076 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00031680 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000321 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Akash Network

AKT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network.

Buying and Selling Akash Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

