Akita Inu Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14.63 Million (AKITA)

Akita Inu (AKITA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Akita Inu has a total market capitalization of $14.63 million and $541,014.00 worth of Akita Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akita Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akita Inu has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Akita Inu Coin Profile

Akita Inu’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. The official website for Akita Inu is www.akitatoken.net.

Akita Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AKITA is an experiment in decentralized community-driven. No founders, no team tokens.AKITA (Akita Inu) is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain.Originally a meme token without a team nor a project, acting as Doge's and Shiba Inu's smaller brother, it now has a strong community of 45,000+ holders, a dedicated team known as Polarfox Labs, and many moderators to help federate the community.The goal of the team is to convert this coin from a meme token to a real, useful token with various use cases.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akita Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akita Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akita Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

