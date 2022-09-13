Akroma Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $27,063.98 and approximately $23.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,594.54 or 0.07909211 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

