Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGIGet Rating) (NYSE:AGI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGI. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$9.93 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGIGet Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$244.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Director Paul Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$279,000.

