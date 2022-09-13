Alchemix (ALCX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.58 Million

Alchemix (ALCX) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for about $21.66 or 0.00106829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a market cap of $33.39 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00817923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Alchemix launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,733,826 coins and its circulating supply is 1,541,526 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi. Alchemix’s official website is alchemix.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

