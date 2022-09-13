Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Given New $178.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $172.00 to $178.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ARE opened at $160.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 86.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.00 and its 200 day moving average is $168.61.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 255.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,010,585,000 after buying an additional 1,114,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,139,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,894,000 after buying an additional 226,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,960,000 after buying an additional 1,238,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,648,000 after buying an additional 852,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

