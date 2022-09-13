Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.30

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and $107.96 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00094504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00070259 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00022065 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032172 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000324 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000286 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008901 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,304,082 coins and its circulating supply is 6,920,023,724 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

