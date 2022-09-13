Alium Finance (ALM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $60,772.00

Alium Finance (ALM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Alium Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alium Finance has a market cap of $21,847.16 and approximately $60,772.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alium Finance has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alium Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00791732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014250 BTC.

Alium Finance Profile

Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap.

Buying and Selling Alium Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alium Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alium Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alium Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alium Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alium Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.