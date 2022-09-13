Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $30.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.44.

ALKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.