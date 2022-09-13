All Sports (SOC) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.16 Million

All Sports (SOC) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a total market cap of $11.45 million and $6.16 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling All Sports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

