Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Allakos Stock Performance

Allakos stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.66. Allakos has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $11.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Allakos will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

About Allakos

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Allakos by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Allakos by 1,191.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 75,003 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allakos by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 42,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

