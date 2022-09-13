Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Allakos Stock Performance
Allakos stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.66. Allakos has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $11.73.
Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Allakos will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos
About Allakos
Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.
Recommended Stories
