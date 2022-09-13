AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AlloVir traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 3,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 929,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALVR. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $35,416.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $129,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $35,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,813 shares of company stock valued at $194,804. Insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

AlloVir Trading Down 4.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the first quarter worth $33,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $778.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.