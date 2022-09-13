AllSafe Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 37.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $39,165.33 and $6.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00030135 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002459 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

According to CryptoCompare, “AllSafe is an online community of cryptocurrency enthusiasts from all around the world investing time, talent and wealth and open to anyone willing to make a positive impact on the future of finance and technology. AllSafe is organized within the body of AllSafe Foundation which controls the project funds and intellectual property. In line with the nature of open-source / open-community projects, the foundation has a passive role as a resources host. Official day-to-day duties are carried out by select individuals within the community where all activities are open for community assessment and key decisions are determined by public voting. The objective of our project is managing AllSafe coin as a sustainable financial instrument. This goal relies on the work of talented individuals keeping AllSafe in a position of soundness and active development, as well as the advancement of crypto industry as a whole. The success is achieved with people trusting the underlying technology and market strength, which defines our main focus. The official Allsafe ticker is “ASAFE” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “ASAFE2” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.