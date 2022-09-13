Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of AAU opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
