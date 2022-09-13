Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $230.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.38.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $222.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $212.00 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $236.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

