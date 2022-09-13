Aloha (ALOHA) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Aloha (ALOHA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Aloha has a total market capitalization of $291,536.24 and approximately $11,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aloha coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aloha has traded 78.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aloha

Aloha’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official website is alohadefi.io. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi.

Aloha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aloha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aloha using one of the exchanges listed above.

