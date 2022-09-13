Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Cap Tops $239.06 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $239.06 million and approximately $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

