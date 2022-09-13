Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Eaton Vance Management’s 4th Largest Position

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.9% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.14% of Alphabet worth $2,549,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

