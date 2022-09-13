Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives $147.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $110.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

