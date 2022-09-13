Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $21.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

PINE stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $217.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $115,530.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 913,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,458,478.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 20,461 shares of company stock valued at $355,962 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Goff John C purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,718,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.