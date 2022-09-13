Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $19.67 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 million, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

