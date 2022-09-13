Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 2.3 %

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $34.93 million, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

