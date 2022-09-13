Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Raises Dividend to $0.94 Per Share

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Altria Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 74.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

MO opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after buying an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,219,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 174.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 659,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,460,000 after acquiring an additional 419,097 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1,056.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 294,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 269,161 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

