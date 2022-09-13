Altrucoin Price Reaches $0.38 (ALTRU)

Altrucoin (ALTRU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. Altrucoin has a market capitalization of $769,612.63 and $102,601.00 worth of Altrucoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Altrucoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Altrucoin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002255 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00784879 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014303 BTC.
Altrucoin Coin Profile
Altrucoin’s total supply is 2,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Altrucoin is https://reddit.com/r/altrucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Altrucoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Altrucoin Coin Trading
