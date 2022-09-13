Ambrosus (AMB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $131.45 Million

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $33.53 million and approximately $131.45 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 297.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Apple (AMB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000429 BTC.

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded down 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,008,110,344 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ambrosus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly.Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products.Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

