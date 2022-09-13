American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Acquired by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. American Campus Communities comprises approximately 0.7% of Shay Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

ACC opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average of $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.02.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

