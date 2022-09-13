American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 10,932 shares of company stock valued at $127,655 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 91.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,317 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $135,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

