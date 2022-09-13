American Homes 4 Rent to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend payout ratio of 138.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

NYSE:AMH opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after buying an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $11,646,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

