American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 2.7 %

American International Group stock opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.17. American International Group has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American International Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.