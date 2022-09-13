American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Sagefield Capital LP

Sagefield Capital LP lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after buying an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after buying an additional 702,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $41,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.3 %

AWK stock opened at $156.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

