Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $237.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.58 and its 200-day moving average is $243.57. The company has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

