Amon (AMN) Trading 12.6% Lower This Week

Amon (AMN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Amon has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $110,504.06 and approximately $3.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00797409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official website is amon.tech.

Amon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

