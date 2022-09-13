Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 842,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 1.6% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $63,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

