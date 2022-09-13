Ampleforth Market Capitalization Achieves $49.03 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $49.03 million and $1.69 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00005254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth’s genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 coins and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ampleforth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

