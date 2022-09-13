Analysts Offer Predictions for MEI Pharma, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for MEI Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MEI Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 80.49% and a negative return on equity of 110.92%.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also commented on MEIP. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of MEIP opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.