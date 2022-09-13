Analysts Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Target Price at GBX 1,326.25

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,326.25 ($16.03).

ANTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($17.64) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,410 ($17.04) to GBX 1,350 ($16.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

ANTO opened at GBX 1,215.50 ($14.69) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02. The stock has a market cap of £11.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,599.34. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 971.20 ($11.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.74). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,366.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is currently 187.70%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

