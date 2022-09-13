Analysts Set Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target at $20.40

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

AUPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 36,383 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 180,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 720,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 410,727 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,701,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.97. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

