Analysts Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Target Price at $43.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

BEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

NYSE:BEP opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -72.79 and a beta of 0.70. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -246.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

