Analysts Set Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Target Price at $90.67

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTTAY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($84.69) to €81.00 ($82.65) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $13.56.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

