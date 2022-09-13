Analysts Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Target Price at $50.10

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.73. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

