Analysts Set Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Price Target at GBX 969.29

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 969.29 ($11.71).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRES. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Fresnillo Price Performance

Shares of LON:FRES opened at GBX 768 ($9.28) on Thursday. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610.60 ($7.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 997.60 ($12.05). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 698.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 742.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,786.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Fresnillo Cuts Dividend

Fresnillo Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is 125.71%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Further Reading

