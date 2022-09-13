Analysts Set GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT at $3.00

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

GoHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoHealth

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $158.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. Research analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 302.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter worth $44,000. 20.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

