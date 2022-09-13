Analysts Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Target Price at $237.71

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 367.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 892,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,106,000 after buying an additional 181,243 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 770,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,996,000 after buying an additional 16,071 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 304.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $222.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.52. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

